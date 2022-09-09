 US court rejects AT&T bid to dismiss SEC lawsuit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US court rejects AT&T bid to dismiss SEC lawsuit

09 SEP 2022
antitrust

AT&T failed in an attempt to dismiss a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit which alleges the operator selectively leaked information to financial analysts.

A district judge in New York City stated the court had found evidence three investor relations executives had warned analysts in March and April 2016 that lower-than-excepted smartphone sales would have an impact to revenue.

The SEC launched its case against AT&T in March 2021, accusing the operator’s executives of breaking reporting rules during calls with around 20 separate analyst companies in 2016.

It claims internal smartphone sales data illustrating a steeper-than-expected decline was revealed during the calls, which led to analysts reducing revenue estimates for the operator.

AT&T’s main goal, the SEC asserts, was to manage analyst expectations and have them lower revenue forecasts, so actual results would not disappoint investors and adversely affect its share price.

The operator strenuously denied the claims at the time, arguing there was no disclosure of material non-public information and no violation.

Since then, AT&T has tried to get the case dismissed.

However, it has not been successful. Notably, the court did not award victory to the SEC and the case is now expected to proceed to trial, unless a settlement is reached.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

AT&T backs Corning’s new cable facility

AT&T approaches mid-point in white box switch rollout

AT&T extends cloud agreement with Oracle

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association