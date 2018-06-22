English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

US aims to expand spectrum sharing schemes

22 JUN 2018

A US telecom official tipped spectrum sharing to play a key role in the government’s plan to alleviate a shortage of available commercial airwaves in the country.

In comments delivered at an industry conference, David Redl, administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), said the agency is looking at a shared access scheme being developed for the nation’s 3.5GHz band as an example of what’s possible, but added it is carefully studying other models as well.

One such approach is bi-directional spectrum sharing, which would allow federal and non-federal users to access one another’s spectrum.

NTIA is the agency charged with advising the US president on telecommunications and information policy.

The increased focus on sharing comes as operators lobby for more airwaves to meet 5G data demands, even as it becomes more difficult and costly for federal incumbents to relocate their spectrum assignments to free up space for commercial users. Redl noted that, if continued, the “make room” approach could “lead to significantly constrained access for federal agencies with missions that are critical to the health and safety of the American people”.

He added the agency is also looking into the concept of leasing fallow federal spectrum for commercial use as another means to open more airwaves for commercial operators.

“The administration is in the midst of building a strategic approach toward our spectrum goals that will engage government, the private sector and all stakeholders…Our plan for the future is based on acknowledgement that the days of redeploying spectrum from one use to another are over for the most part. There are no more easy and relatively painless relocations we can do.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

India’s BSNL, Airtel discuss spectrum sharing

India’s Jio and RCom finalise spectrum deal

India’s DoT opts not to boost spectrum caps
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association