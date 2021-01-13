TPG hires consumer chief to review brand portfolio - Mobile World Live

Australian operator TPG Telecom plans to review its consumer portfolio, which could reportedly lead to the removal of certain brands from the market, in a shake-up prompted by the appointment of a new chief for the division.

Kiernan Cooney was named group executive consumer, joining from pay-TV operator Foxtel in a move due to come into effect in March.

Cooney will be charged with leading the commercial strategy across TPG Telecom’s portfolio of brands. He was previously chief customer, marketing and sales officer at Foxtel, and has held marketing leadership roles at NBN Co, Telecom New Zealand and Vodafone Hutchison Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reported Cooney’s appointment could lead to TPG Telecom dropping some of its well-known brands from the market, tying in with a broader restructure following the completion of a AUD15 billion ($11.6 billion) merger with Vodafone Hutchison Australia in July 2020.

However, TPG Telecom made it clear Vodafone was not one of the brands it was considering dropping, despite it suffering a loss of reputation in recent times due to high-profile outages.

“The Vodafone brand is not going anywhere. We have no plans to remove the Vodafone brand from our portfolio,” it stated.

In addition to own brand services, TPG Telecom also operates fixed internet provider iiNet and low-cost digital only mobile offering Felix, among others.

CEO Inaki Berroeta told SMH the review gave it an opportunity to “create a portfolio of brands that make sense”, while adding he was open-minded about consolidation