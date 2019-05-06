 Three execs exit as T-Mobile shuffles management - Mobile World Live
Home

Three execs exit as T-Mobile shuffles management

06 MAY 2019

The leader of T-Mobile US’ 5G and IoT efforts was one of a trio of senior executives who left the company, as it moved to centralise the running of key initiatives.

Dave Mayo, SVP and chief of T-Mobile’s 5G and IoT business, also headed up its technology strategy during a near 23 year tenure.

Jeffrey Binder, the former CEO of Layer3 TV who joined T-Mobile as head of Home and Entertainment following its acquisition of the service in December 2017 has also departed; while Thomas Keys retired from his role as president of T-Mobile’s Metro prepaid brand after 14 years (a move first reported by GeekWire).

A T-Mobile representative confirmed the moves in a statement sent to Mobile World Live, but declined to provide additional details.

The shifts come as the operator presses ahead with a number of key initiatives, including its planned deployment of 5G and home broadband services; a forthcoming launch of a mobile TV service; and attempts to boost its prepaid presence.

Last month, T-Mobile revealed in a regulatory filing CFO Braxton Carter is also set to leave the company at the end of 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Tags

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association