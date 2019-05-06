Three execs exit as T-Mobile shuffles management - Mobile World Live

The leader of T-Mobile US’ 5G and IoT efforts was one of a trio of senior executives who left the company, as it moved to centralise the running of key initiatives.

Dave Mayo, SVP and chief of T-Mobile’s 5G and IoT business, also headed up its technology strategy during a near 23 year tenure.

Jeffrey Binder, the former CEO of Layer3 TV who joined T-Mobile as head of Home and Entertainment following its acquisition of the service in December 2017 has also departed; while Thomas Keys retired from his role as president of T-Mobile’s Metro prepaid brand after 14 years (a move first reported by GeekWire).

A T-Mobile representative confirmed the moves in a statement sent to Mobile World Live, but declined to provide additional details.

The shifts come as the operator presses ahead with a number of key initiatives, including its planned deployment of 5G and home broadband services; a forthcoming launch of a mobile TV service; and attempts to boost its prepaid presence.

Last month, T-Mobile revealed in a regulatory filing CFO Braxton Carter is also set to leave the company at the end of 2019.