 T-Mobile US finance chief set to hang up hat - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US finance chief set to hang up hat

01 APR 2019

T-Mobile US entered into a new employment contract with Braxton Carter, its current CFO, which paves the way for his departure, as the company awaits the regulatory green light for its proposed merger with Sprint.

Carter (pictured, left) will leave on 31 December 2019 at the latest whether the deal with Sprint comes to fruition or not. Otherwise, he will leave either 20 days after the first quarterly or annual financial filing made by the combined company or, if it has been announced the deal will not go ahead, 20 days after the first subsequent T-Mobile filing.

There have been question marks over Carter’s future since it was announced that Sunit Patel, former CenturyLink CFO, had joined as EVP, Merger and Integration Lead. The Wall Street Journal said T-Mobile had declined to comment on its succession plan.

At the time the deal was announced, it was said that John Legere, T-Mobile CEO, and Mike Sievert, T-Mobile COO, would hold the corresponding roles in the combined company. Other members of the management team will be selected from both companies during the closing period.

The contract review also involves a bump in Carter’s annual base salary to $950,000 (effective as of 16 December 2018) as well as providing for some long-term incentive awards to be made.

Carter has been T-Mobile US’ CFO since April 2013, when the company merged with MetroPCS: prior to that, he had been with MetroPCS as CFO since March 2005.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Sprint gives 5G start-ups a boost

Sprint checks out of Target

T-Mobile ramps merger rhetoric as regulators waver

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association