Telia targets cost cuts with new enterprise IoT play - Mobile World Live

Telia launched a global IoT connectivity offering for enterprises, pledging it can cut almost a third off the average cost of communications.

In a statement, the operator said the Telia Global IoT Connectivity service enables companies and organisations to embed a Telia eSIM in products for any market and manage their data through a cloud-native programmable network in close to real time.

The offering also includes management of an ecosystem of pre-integrated operators.

Telia argued the product could save an average of 28 per cent of the costs associated with global IoT communications.

The company’s head of IoT Bjorn Hansen said the move “overturns the entire playing field” of IoT communication, removing the need to deal with multiple operators, and numerous tax laws and regulations by going beyond roaming and instead offering local subscriptions.

Telia explained customers can access IoT networks with local profiles in more than ten countries, and connect devices with more than 400 operator partners.