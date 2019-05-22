 Telia cuts Norway jobs following TDC tie-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia cuts Norway jobs following TDC tie-up

22 MAY 2019

Telia set out plans to axe 240 jobs from its business in Norway, as part of an organisational restructure following its merger with TDC in the country.

In a statement, Telia Norway said the cuts represent a 10 per cent cull in its total workforce, with a significant number of the reductions to come by not replacing staff who leave of their own volition.

Telia finalised a NOK21 billion ($2.4 billion) acquisition of TDC Norway in October 2018, to beef up its multi-play position in the country.

The company has faced difficulties in Norway, Finland and Sweden in recent times, warning the three markets will remain under pressure in the first half of the year.

Overlapping functions
Abraham Foss, CEO of Telia Norway, acknowledged the struggles, stating it was “under considerable pressure on both top line and bottom line”.

“Our industry is characterised by rapid changes in all areas, both in the operator landscape nationally and globally, and in terms of competitive situation, technology and customer behaviour. Our top priority will always be to build a more competitive and stronger Telia Norway,” he said.

Foss went on to state the reduction in staff was only “partially explained by overlapping functions as a consequence of the merger”, before adding there was a long-term perspective to ensure a more efficient operation.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EC deepens investigation into Telia TV deal

Telia predicts improvements after muted start

Sweden mulls future of Telia stake

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association