 Telia approves replacement for chair Ehrling - Mobile World Live
Home

Telia approves replacement for chair Ehrling

26 NOV 2019

Swedish operator Telia confirmed former Tele2 CEO Lars-Johan Jarnheimer was selected to replace chair Marie Ehrling, after the government called for change at the top.

In a statement, Telia said Jarnheimer’s appointment was approved at an EGM held today: a company representative separately told Mobile World Live the posting is effective immediately.

Ehrling held the position for six years, but Telia was forced to seek a successor following pressure from the government, which is the operator’s majority shareholder.

Sweden’s government appeared to be spurred into calling for the change after Telia recorded a double-digit drop in profit in Q3.

Jarnheimer was the preferred candidate identified by Telia’s nomiation comittee, which backed his experience as chief of Tele2 and broad business experience. The executive sits on the boards of Millicom and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), while also counting a spell as chairman at furniture retailer IKEA on his resume.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

