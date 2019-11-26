Telia approves replacement for chair Ehrling - Mobile World Live

Swedish operator Telia confirmed former Tele2 CEO Lars-Johan Jarnheimer was selected to replace chair Marie Ehrling, after the government called for change at the top.

In a statement, Telia said Jarnheimer’s appointment was approved at an EGM held today: a company representative separately told Mobile World Live the posting is effective immediately.

Ehrling held the position for six years, but Telia was forced to seek a successor following pressure from the government, which is the operator’s majority shareholder.

Sweden’s government appeared to be spurred into calling for the change after Telia recorded a double-digit drop in profit in Q3.

Jarnheimer was the preferred candidate identified by Telia’s nomiation comittee, which backed his experience as chief of Tele2 and broad business experience. The executive sits on the boards of Millicom and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), while also counting a spell as chairman at furniture retailer IKEA on his resume.