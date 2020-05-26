 Telenor revises Nordic strategy, cuts top team - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor revises Nordic strategy, cuts top team

26 MAY 2020

Telenor Group announced the creation of a Nordic Hub focusing on growth segments and increasing collaboration across its individual operations, as it also reduced the size of its senior management team.

The new division will focus on improving the operator’s proposition in areas deemed key for the business across its four markets in the Nordic region. Target sectors include 5G, IoT, SME and the wider enterprise segment.

Its move comes two months after it announced a restructure of its divisions in Asia, and as it continues to implement measures to cut costs across the company.

Discussing the changes across its two major regions, Telenor Group CEO Sigve Brekke (pictured) said: “These steps help to ensure that we are fit for the future, ready to uncover new growth, and at all times keeping our increasingly advanced customers connected to what matters most”.

He added the creation of the Nordic Hub would ensure it is “well-positioned as a strong Nordic telco competitor”.

Executive moves
Telenor Denmark CEO Jesper Hansen will become COO of the Nordic Hub from the start of August, with the new division led by Telenor head of Nordics and DNA Finland CEO Jukka Leinonen, who retains his current job titles.

Telenor Group’s acting head of commercial and strategy Lars Thomsen will take over at the helm of its Danish operation and step down from the central executive management team. Its head of corporate affairs Anne Kvam will also leave its top team to lead the company’s climate initiatives.

The changes to the group’s executive management team take effect on 1 June and reduce the number of members from nine to seven.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ant Financial set for Wave Money stake

Telenor braced for long-term virus impact

Telenor brings Asia business under one roof

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association