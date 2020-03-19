Telenor brings Asia business under one roof - Mobile World Live

Telenor Group reorganised its corporate structure, creating a new position of head of Asia based in Singapore in a move to strengthen its focus on growth and capture opportunities in the region.

The company appointed CFO Jorgen Arentz Rostrup (pictured) to the role, effective from 1 May. Tone Bachke, currently head of group treasury (pictured, right), was named replacement CFO.

In a statement, Telenor president and CEO Sigve Brekke said: “Asia continues to be a growth engine for Telenor Group. The development of the region has led to increasingly similar maturity levels across the markets, which has diminished many of the differences between our two clusters.”

Telenor’s operations in the region are currently split into Developed Asia and Emerging Asia clusters. Digi CEO Albern Murty and Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Khan, will relinquish their respective roles as head of those units, but retain the executive positions at the individual operator businesses.

Brekked added uniting the clusters into a single Asia unit and building a stronger presence would leave Telenor “well-equipped to fully realise the potential across the region and seize opportunities for growth”.

Rostrup will report directly to Brekke and be based at a regional hub in Singapore. He will work with the CEOs of Telenor’s five operating companies in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan and Thailand.

He said he sees great potential to bring the Asian clusters together as “one strong team with a mandate to explore the potential across our markets, and to actively engage with the business environments in the region”.