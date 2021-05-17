 Telenor advances multi-vendor SA 5G - Mobile World Live
Home

Telenor advances multi-vendor SA 5G

17 MAY 2021

Telenor Group teamed with Enea to deploy its cloud-native data management system in the operator’s multi-vendor standalone (SA) 5G core initiative, seeking to boost network slicing use cases for telecom and enterprises.

The Swedish cloud-native software provider stated it joined Telenor’s SA 5G core effort, which spans multiple vendors and includes a proof-of-concept for a secure network being developed in partnership with operators and enterprises to boost innovation, reduce cost of ownership and cut time to market for new services.

Telenor and Enea said the system is already being trialled by the Norwegian armed forces and is “a pioneering use case of network slicing in action”.

Enea’s cloud-native data management system includes its operator-grade fully secure Unified Data Manager (UDM), capable of supporting up to 10 billion data entries at a rate of 1 to 500,000 transactions per second.

It explained the set-up delivers automated end-to-end encryption from the edge to the core. To provide data privacy, the UDM includes a built-in Subscription Concealed Identifier (SUCI) safeguarding user data.

Sue Rudd, director of networks and service platforms at Strategy Analytics, said the collaboration demonstrates the “service flexibility” SA 5G can offer with end-to-end network slicing to unleash the economic potential for operators and enterprises.

Telenor’s multi-vendor system also consists of systems from Oracle, Casa Systems, Kaloom and Red Hat.



Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>



