 Telefonica removes guidance as pandemic hits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica removes guidance as pandemic hits

07 MAY 2020

Telefonica withdrew its financial guidance for 2020 as it reported a limited impact from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in Q1, though revenue and profit both took a hit.

In a statement, Telefonica said due to significant changes in the guidance scenario and context, and the current level of uncertainty, it would not offer guidance for the rest of the year. But it maintained plans for an annual dividend of €0.40 per share, in contrast to a recent move by rival European powerhouse Orange.

Telefonica said it felt the impact of the health crisis in its recent results, but is confident it has put the right measures in place to counter the effects.

These included managing investments and costs, and focusing on operating cash stability.

Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO, explained the operator was “not immune to the crisis, but it is resilient”.

“Our four key markets have performed well in a unique and challenging environment. Lower revenue from roaming, prepaid and business customers were partially compensated by lower commercial costs and lower customer churn.”

Revenue for the quarter dipped 5.1 per cent year-on-year to €11.4 billion, mainly due to currency effects.

In Germany, revenue grew 3.8 per cent to €1.8 billion, O2 UK (which Telefonica just announced will be merged with Virgin Media) grew 2.9 per cent to €1.7 billion, but home market Spain dropped 1.6 per cent to €3 billion.

Brazil was a major sour point, with revenue dropping 13.6 per cent to €2.2 billion, while its Latin America unit dipped 8.4 per cent to €2.2 billion.

Net income stood at €406 million, a 56.2 per cent decline due to losses on sales and other unspecified impacts.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telus suspends dividend increase after Q1 profit hit

Dish ditches NB-IoT for 5G

Bell Canada pauses 5G launch plan

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association