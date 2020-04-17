 Orange maintains 2020 outlook despite dividend cut - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange maintains 2020 outlook despite dividend cut

17 APR 2020

French operator Orange reassured investors it still expects to meet its 2020 guidance despite the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, even as it moved to cut its dividend payout.

The operator lowered its dividend for calendar 2019 from €0.70 ($0.76) per share to €0.50, adding it would review rates for 2020 at a later date. Payment for the balance due from 2019 will be made 4 June.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard told Financial Times it made the decision with a “heavy heart”, but positioned the cut as the better alternative to outright cancellation.

In a statement, Richard maintained the operator remains on track to meet its 2020 guidance despite the move and economic turmoil caused by Covid-19.

He stated the operator “does not expect a significant deviation from its 2020 objectives” based on currently available information, but added “we are closely monitoring the situation and its developments”.

The executive said Orange’s prospects were bolstered by “the important role played by the telecoms sector during this crisis” as well as “the solidity of our financial situation and the relevance of our strategic action plans”.

In March, Swedish operator Telia cut its 2019 dividend from SEK2.45 ($0.24) per share to SEK1.80 per share due to a drop in advertising revenue associated with Covid-19.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Free Mobile seeks extension to Orange roaming access

Consumers urged to turn away from cash in virus fight

Orange wins Montblanc eSIM smartwatch deal
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association