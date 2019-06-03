 Tele2, Bite ink Baltic deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Tele2, Bite ink Baltic deal

03 JUN 2019

Operators Tele2 and Bite agreed to set up a network sharing joint venture in Latvia and Lithuania, which covers the sharing of infrastructure in current networks, spectrum sharing, and future work in 5G.

The operators’ networks will be merged, forming a joint shared network in each country. In a statement, it was said the aim is to improve network capacity and coverage for Latvian and Lithuanian customers, while reducing costs and energy consumption.

It will also mean 5G is available faster and at lower cost than the partners could do on a standalone basis.

Anders Nilsson, president and CEO of Tele2, said: “Network sharing has proven to be very successful for Tele2. In Sweden we share all of our mobile network infrastructure, which has not only made it possible for us to build world-class networks for our customers at lower cost, but also made us the most energy efficient operator in the country.”

The board and management of the venture covering Latvia and Lithuania will be jointly appointed by the two owners: each party will own 50 per cent of the new company.

Their joint network will be built beginning in 2021, with the full network targeted to be in place by the end of 2023. Before this, the companies will share all of their radio networks, with the exception of customer-specific solutions.

The companies will continue to act as competitors in other aspects of the business.

Nikita Sergienko, CEO of Bite, said: “Shared radio network will result in better quality of service, larger coverage and better capacity than separate networks could provide. Not to mention that the cooperation also will result in a more efficient use of resources, and have a positive environmental impact.”

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

