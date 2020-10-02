 Tech chiefs to be forced to talk to US politicians - Mobile World Live
Home

Tech chiefs to be forced to talk to US politicians

02 OCT 2020

The CEOs of Alphabet, Facebook and Twitter failed to dodge another appearance before the US Congress, with a Senate committee voting to compel them to answer questions about free speech and alleged political bias on their platforms.

Senators are keen to hear from Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey before a Presidential election in November as part of a broader debate on overturning a law commonly known as Section 230, which protects social media companies from liability over content posted by users.

The executives declined to appear voluntarily.

Senator John Wicker, chair of the committee which voted to order them to attend a hearing, explained there are concerns Section 230 allows social media to stifle political debate and “determine what millions of Americans read, view and hear everyday”.

He said a congressional hearing would “increase transparency and accountability among big tech companies” and press the executives to reaveal how much influence their businesses hold over free speech “during a critical time in our democratic process”.

A date for the hearing has yet to be set.

Political posturing dominated a hearing the tech CEOs voluntarily attended in July which was meant to be focused on digital competition.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

