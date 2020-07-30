 Tech chiefs take on US congress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tech chiefs take on US congress

30 JUL 2020

US politicians slammed Apple’s app store policies and threatened to unwind Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram during a high-profile congressional hearing which, while meant to be focused on digital competition, was dominated by political posturing.

The CEOs of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook all testified at the hearing. It forms part of a congressional investigation of digital markets launched in June 2019, aimed at documenting competition issues; identifying anti-competitive conduct by dominant market players; and assessing whether revisions to current laws are necessary.

Apple chief Tim Cook insisted the company’s rules are transparent and “we treat every developer the same” when quizzed about bias in enforcing App Store policies and charging exorbitant commission.

He noted 84 per cent of apps do not pay commission, and fierce competition for developers prevented it from increasing the cut it takes from the remaining 16 per cent.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, meanwhile, was grilled over the company’s acquisition of Instagram, with one politician arguing it was illegal because the company aimed to neutralise a competing service, and suggesting a break up may now be warranted.

Though it is unclear whether congressional action will follow, statements made in the hearing could have a bearing on ongoing competition investigations against the companies being conducted by the US Department of Justice and European Commission.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Facebook lures TikTok creators to Instagram Reels

Google tipped for Samsung smartphone boost

Orange, Google forge cloud tie-up

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association