 T-Mobile US trials 5G network slicing with developers
Home

T-Mobile US trials 5G network slicing with developers

02 AUG 2023

T-Mobile US began putting network slicing through its paces during a beta trial for developers on its standalone (SA) 5G network, with an initial focus on video calling to improve services for remote workers.

The operator cited a surge in data traffic from video calling services, with network slicing matching 5G network performance characteristics to specific applications to deliver differentiated customer experiences.

T-Mobile’s beta is currently available to iOS developers in two US states with a planned expansion across the country later this year.

It plans to offer an Android OS version in the coming months once device manufacturers adopt the slicing capabilities which become available.

Slices are available through the operator’s DevEdge platform, which enables developers to collaborate with engineers at T-Mobile’s 5G Hub to test and validate their applications.

Google, Webex by Cisco and Zoom Video Communications are among the companies involved in the beta.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

