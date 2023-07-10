 Ericsson offers network slicing on Android 14 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Ericsson offers network slicing on Android 14

10 JUL 2023

Ericsson outlined plans to offer users on standalone (SA) 5G tariffs the ability to access network slicing on-demand to improve the performance of applications in devices which will run Android 14 OS.

While the OS previously offered network slicing for devices running version 12 or higher, Android 14 will enable a requested slice to be provisioned to a subscriber on-demand and for a time-limited period based on their tariff.

Ericsson stated users of Android 14 devices will have more control over their 5G experience. It gives operators and developers the flexibility to create personalised and flexible services to meet the needs of their subscribers.

The vendor added the characteristics of the 5G network slice including duration, cost and availability, will be determined and provisioned by operators.

Network slicing will be provisioned by Ericsson’s core network software. The functionality is supported on the device by user equipment route selection policy technology which allows a device to dynamically select one or multiple slices which will then be provisioned by an operator.

Monica Zethzon, head of Solution Area Core Networks for Ericsson, stated the on-demand functionality will enable operators to develop new services for consumers which will in turn lead to revenue from 5G.

Android 14 was released in beta earlier this year ahead of full availability over the coming months.

GSMA Intelligence research placed the proportion of 5G networks either already or preparing for SA at 50 per cent in Q1.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Oppo, Ericsson latest to flag 5G voice progress

Oppo, Ericsson agree patent deal

Qualcomm, Ericsson claim 5G device trial first
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association