 T-Mobile US tops Q3 net phone additions
Home

T-Mobile US tops Q3 net phone additions

28 OCT 2022

T-Mobile US’ decision not to raise prices in line with rivals AT&T and Verizon paid off as it racked up net post-paid phone subscriber additions of 854,000 in Q3, its highest since a merger with Sprint in 2020.

On T-Mobile’s earnings call, CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) also highlighted industry-leading net post-paid account additions of 394,000, the highest in the operator’s history.

“We delivered an industry-best 1.6 million post-paid net additions, more than AT&T and Verizon combined,” he stated, noting post-paid phone churn of 0.88 per cent “improved eight basis points” year-on-year.

Sievert also highlighted progress in work to decommission 35,000 Sprint sites, the bulk of which was achieved during Q3, a year ahead of schedule.

Wireless service revenue rose 4.3 per cent to $15.4 billion with the post-paid figure up 7 per cent.

T-Mobile raised its annual forecast for post-paid wireless subscriber additions for the third time in 2022, to between 6.2 million and 6.4 million compared with the 6 million to 6.3 million previously expected.

It added 578,000 broadband subscribers, primarily through fixed wireless access (FWA), for a total of 2.1 million.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner told Mobile World Live rivals’ price rises “increased T-Mobile’s value differentiation”.

“Churn was very good. The FWA net adds were good, but I expected them to be even stronger”.

Net income fell 25.5 per cent to $508 million with overall revenue down from $19.6 billion in Q3 2021 to $19.4 billion.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

