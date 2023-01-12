T-Mobile US tipped to freshen up prepaid with Mint

T-Mobile US reportedly entered talks over an acquisition of budget MVNO Mint Mobile, a move in line with a recent push around the prepaid segment.

Bloomberg reported T-Mobile is interested bringing Mint Mobile under its ownership, with the MVNO long rumoured to be up for sale.

The company already operates prepaid brand Metro by T-Mobile and introduced Connect by T-Mobile in 2022, targeting customers who do not consume great amounts of data.

Mint Mobile is majority owned by MVNO Ultra Mobile, while film actor Ryan Reynolds holds around 25 per cent. He has made moves to boost its profile by promoting the company on TV adverts and through social media.

A tie-up with T-Mobile would make sense considering Mint Mobile uses the company’s network for its 4G and 5G services, which would make any subscriber transition easier if a deal is struck.

Verizon notably made a major play in the prepaid MVNO market with a $6.3 billion acquisition of Tracfone in 2021.

AT&T operates in the sector through Cricket Wireless.