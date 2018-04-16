English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US seeks mid-band boost

16 APR 2018

T-Mobile US requested permission from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test new LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) equipment on its AWS and PCS spectrum; moves which could give users on its mid-band airwaves a boost.

The operator said in an application it will team up with several vendors including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to conduct testing at two different locations in Augusta, Georgia from 23 April until 24 October. It noted it will use FCC-certified base stations from Nokia and Ericsson, and up to 36 certified and prototype mobile devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, for the trials.

T-Mobile didn’t specify what LTE-A features it plans to test, but said the trial would allow it to evaluate “new products outside of a lab environment, but in a controlled and managed manner”.

The application comes as T-Mobile continues to roll out mid-band spectrum in cities across the US. In March, T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray (pictured) revealed the operator added PCS and AWS capacity to more than 400 cities, including sites in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Time tight for Sprint, T-Mobile US deal – reports

Sprint, T-Mobile US merger rumours resurrected

Mystery US operator taps Zayo for macro expansion

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association