Home

T-Mobile turns attention to mid-band

26 MAR 2018

T-Mobile launched additional mid-band spectrum in hundreds of cities across the country over the past two weeks, topping up network capacity and speed as it broadens coverage through 600MHz deployments.

In Twitter post, CTO Neville Ray (pictured) said T-Mobile added mid-band capacity to hundreds of sites, including numerous locations across Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, among other states.

A T-Mobile representative told Mobile World Live the upgrades were made in the PCS and AWS bands in more than 400 cities.

Ray noted the mid-band launches came in addition to low-band deployments at hundreds of new sites in the 600MHz band over the same two-week period. Those rollouts spanned much of the US, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maine, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

At an investor conference last week, T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter said 600MHz rollouts will help the operator reach “geographical parity” with Verizon this year. Speaking at the same event, Ray added there will be “a lot of 5G available to our customers” in 2019 thanks to the broad coverage offered by 600MHz, compared to pockets of availability from competitors’ mmWave launches.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

