Home

T-Mobile urges FCC to expand mmWave auction

13 MAR 2018

T-Mobile US executives urged Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai to look beyond 28GHz and auction off multiple mmWave spectrum bands this year.

In a filing with the FCC, the operator revealed COO Mike Sievert and CTO Neville Ray (pictured) met with Pai during his recent visit to Puerto Rico and pressed him to auction several, if not all, of the mmWave bands the commission has already set aside for 5G together.

They noted much of the 28GHz band Pai wants to auction later this year is already licensed, primarily by Verizon. By including a combination of the 24GHz, 28GHz, 37GHz, 39GHz and 47GHz bands, Sievert and Ray argued the FCC can “draw more participants and capital” and maintain US leadership on next generation network deployments.

The suggestion follows Pai’s announcement at Mobile World Congress (MWC) the FCC intends to hold a 28GHz spectrum auction in November.

Though T-Mobile recently highlighted its 600MHz efforts, the operator said it will use all bands for 5G. At MWC, Ray noted T-Mobile will use 600MHz for nationwide coverage and mmWave in urban areas requiring more capacity. The operator revealed it will begin building out a 5G-ready network at 600MHz, 28GHz and 39GHz using kit from Nokia and Ericsson in 30 US cities this year.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

