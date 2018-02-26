English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
MWC 2018 Live
All
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
MWC 2017
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC18 Articles

Pai announces plans for US mmWave auction

26 FEB 2018

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai revealed plans to hold a mmWave spectrum auction in the US in the fourth quarter, provided the government acts in time to resolve an outstanding financial issue.

On the keynote stage, Pai said the FCC is aiming to hold an auction for 28GHz spectrum in November, which would immediately be followed by a 24GHz auction. But for that to happen, Pai said the US Congress needs to act by 13 May to remedy a wrinkle in how upfront payments from bidders are held.

The law currently requires those funds be held in interest-bearing accounts, but Pai previously said regulatory requirements have dissuaded private institutions from opening such accounts.

He warned: “If we don’t get the problem fixed, our efforts to realise America’s 5G future will be delayed.”
The Commission is also eyeing spectrum between 3.7GHz and 4.2GHz, and Pai said he intends in the coming months to propose next steps to make that band available for terrestrial commercial use.

He added the FCC is working to streamline infrastructure siting laws, noting “all the spectrum we devote to 5G won’t be put to good use if the physical networks to carry 5G traffic are never built”.

Net neutrality

As expected, Pai also addressed the regulator’s recent repeal of net neutrality regulations, claiming a return to “light-touch” regulation will spur investment without harming internet freedom.

“We had a free and open internet for two decades before 2015 and we will have a free and open internet going forward,” he stated.

Pai was backed up on the keynote stage by GSMA and Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, who said the internet has “thrived” with light regulation.
European Commission VP Andrus Ansip conceded US operators likely aren’t dreaming of blocking and throttling, but said Europe will maintain its open internet protections.

“Access to the internet is a basic right. It has to stay open for everybody, with no discrimination.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Monday highlights

Feature: MWC18 Sunday highlights

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association