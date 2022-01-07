 T-Mobile continues streak, inks tower deal
Home

T-Mobile touts post-paid growth, agrees tower deal

07 JAN 2022
T-Mobile

T-Mobile US released preliminary Q4 2021 results predicting it will again lead the US industry in post-paid customer net additions.

The operator recorded post-paid net additions of 1.8 million and cited broad industry expectations it would best rivals AT&T and Verizon for the metric. Contract phone users came in at 844,000 compared with 824,000 in Q4 2020.

T-Mobile claimed the US market’s highest quarterly post-paid net additions since Q1 2018. The overall Q4 figure was up 5.9 per cent year-on-year, while its full-year 2021 number of 5.8 million was 3 per cent higher than 2020. Phone users grew 32 per cent to 2.9 million.

Earlier this week, AT&T revealed net post-paid additions of 1.3 million in Q4.

Separately, T-Mobile announced a 12-year lease agreement with Crown Castle, stating it will help it extend its 5G network to more customers by accessing the infrastructure company’s small cells and towers.

Crown Castle’s portfolio of fibre-based small cell sites in large cities may be more useful to T-Mobile than some of the assets it inherited through its merger with Sprint.

Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile, stated it is determined to bring 5G to “even more customers”, despite already having the nation’s largest compatible network.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

