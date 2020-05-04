T-Mobile reveals final slide in Sprint users - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US offered a glimpse at Sprint’s results from its final quarter as a standalone company, revealing it lost a large number of lucrative phone subscribers in Q1.

In a regulatory filing, T-Mobile said Sprint shed 348,000 post-paid phone users, higher than the 189,000 lost in Q1 2019. However, a gain of 850,000 data customers including those on tablet and wearable deals fuelled net additions of 502,000 in the recent quarter, up from 169,000.

Sprint lost 10,000 prepaid subscribers, down from 30,000 in Q1 2019.

T-Mobile noted the figures are “not indicative of future results”, having come before the closing of the pair’s merger on 1 April.

Numbers were calculated using Sprint’s legacy accounting methods and “customer results presented here will end up being materially lower once T-Mobile reporting policies are applied”.

T-Mobile will report its own Q1 figures on 6 May. Sprint’s full Q1 standalone results are expected to be released later in the month.