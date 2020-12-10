 T-Mobile prepares 5G hotspot service - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile prepares 5G hotspot service

10 DEC 2020

T-Mobile US pushed a range of 5G mobile hotspots, unveiling a range of tariffs and a dedicated device as it seeks to capitalise on an increase in home working and schooling, along with broader enterprise possibilities.

From 13 December it will offer plans ranging from 500MB of data for $5 per month to 100GB of data for $50, which includes a discount for subscribers using an automated payment feature.

Data rates will be throttled after those on lower-tier plans exceed 50GB, or the full 100GB for its high-end subscribers.

Along with the tariffs, T-Mobile is offering an Inseego hotspot device: the 5G MiFi M2000 is capable of connecting up to 30 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, with the operator stating it delivers speeds up to 40 per cent faster than legacy Wi-Fi 5 devices.

Notably, the plans aren’t limited to T-Mobile customers, unlike some other offers.

The company also offers a 4G fixed wireless access home broadband product and is planning to launch a 5G version of the service sometime in 2021.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

