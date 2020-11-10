T-Mobile preps for 5G FWA in 2021 - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US revealed plans to launch a 5G version of its fixed wireless access (FWA) home internet product in 2021, making the announcement as it expanded 4G-based service to more than 130 new markets.

The latter move included rollouts in three new states, New York, North Dakota and South Dakota, building on its recent expansion to 27 states.

Operator executives previously stated it would eventually offer a 5G version of the product, but did not say when.

On a recent earnings call, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert highlighted FWA as “a big piece of the profit pool”, adding “we’re serious about home broadband. It’s going to be an important way that we grow this business and make money”.

He noted the operator deliberately launched its TV service ahead of its 5G FWA rollout to ensure it can offer a “full suite of services” when the latter makes its debut.

Rival Verizon offers 4G FWA in 48 states and 5G FWA in 12 cities. AT&T also offers 4G FWA and expressed interest in offering a 5G product but has not indicated when it might do so.

UScellular recently announced plans to trial 5G FWA in Q1 2021.