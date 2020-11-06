 T-Mobile boosts targets after strong Q3 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile boosts targets after strong Q3

06 NOV 2020

T-Mobile US raised its guidance for the back half of 2020 after posting strong results in Q3, with executives highlighting faster than expected progress reaping the benefits of its merger with Sprint following the deal’s close in April.

On an earnings call, CEO Mike Sievert said the operator expects to reap $1.2 billion in synergies from the transaction this year, a figure he said was “way ahead of plan” and included $600 million in network benefits from avoided site builds and early decommissioning of some Sprint infrastructure. Such savings are expected to more than double in 2021, he added.

CTO Neville Ray noted approximately 15 per cent of post-paid Sprint traffic was carried on T-Mobile’s network, up from approximately 10 per cent at the end of Q2. The operator expects decommissioning of Sprint sites to ramp in 2021 rather than in the 2023 or 2024 timeframe originally forecast, he added, with approximately 35,000 sites set to be retired.

Metrics
T-Mobile crossed the 100 million subscriber milestone in the quarter, as post-paid net additions rose year-on-year from 1 million to 1.9 million. The figure included 689,000 phone subscribers, down from 754,000 in the year-ago period.

Profit of $1.3 billion increased 44 per cent from Q3 2019, with revenue up 74 per cent to $19.3 billion.

The operator boosted its outlook for H2 2020, forecasting adjusted EBITDA of between $13.6 billion and $13.7 billion, up from $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion previously. It added a metric for post-paid phone net customer additions, targeting between 1.3 million and 1.4 million.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile shells out $200M to settle FCC subsidy probe

Zain focuses on networks to pull through pandemic

Ooredoo set for shake-up at the top

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association