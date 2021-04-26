Sunrise UPC plots job cuts - Mobile World Live

Swiss operator Sunrise UPC outlined plans to axe 600 jobs by the end of 2022, as the company shed more light on a proposed workforce reduction following a takeover by Liberty Global late in 2020.

In a statement, Sunrise UPC said it would make 300 redundancies this year and 150 in 2022. An additional 150 jobs will go through attrition by the end 2022, the company added.

The operator launched a consultation at the start of the year, two months after the merger between Sunrise Communications and Liberty Global’s UPC was completed in a move to create the country’s second-largest telecoms group by connections.

When it commenced the consultation, Sunrise UPC said it expected significantly less than 30 per cent of its current workforce to be affected, while adding it had developed a new social plan in cooperation with union and employee representatives.

The 450 redundancies represents around 13.5 per cent of its workforce of 3,350 full time-staff, the company explained.