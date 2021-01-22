 Sunrise to slash workforce following takeover - Mobile World Live
Home

Sunrise to slash workforce following takeover

22 JAN 2021

Switzerland-based Sunrise launched a consultation process for job cuts two months after the completion of a merger with Liberty Global’s UPC.

In a statement it explained the tie-up with UPC was leading to cuts “despite growth potential”, with the consultation process running until April. It expects “significantly less than 30 per cent” of its current workforce will be affected, with a social plan adopted in cooperation with union and employee representatives.

A new organisational structure including the selection of management is also being decided.

It added most staff would have an idea of their future no later than June, though the integration process will take “several years”.

The company has developed a social plan, relevant to all Sunrise and UPC employees excluding the management team, involving implementation of different wage structures to account for the economic situation and further development of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. It is also exploring flexible working arrangements.

Sunrise pledged to offer professional support to staff affected, and establish a CHF2.5 million ($2.8 million) fund to cover training and individual hardship.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

