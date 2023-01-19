 Starry Internet cuts another 100 jobs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Starry Internet cuts another 100 jobs

19 JAN 2023

US-based fixed wireless access (FWA) service provider Starry Internet reduced its headcount by a further 100 employees, roughly 24 per cent of its remaining workforce after it cut half its staff in October 2022 due to a funding shortfall.

It issued a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday (18 January) explaining the latest job losses will take effect on 23 January and will shed around $12 million from its operating expenses related to salaries and benefits over the next 12 months.

“The decision was based on cost-reduction initiatives intended to reduce operating expenses and allow the company to focus on serving its existing core markets and customers,” Starry Internet stated.

Starry Internet expects a one-time cash charge of approximately $800,000 related to the job cuts, most of which will be incurred in the current quarter.

Earlier this week, Starry Internet told the SEC an agreement to raise as much as $100 million in a deal with Cantor Fitzgerald had been terminated.

Starry Internet became publicly-traded on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2022 after completing a merger with special purpose acquisition company FirstMark Horizon Acquisition, but was delisted on 14 December 2022.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Starry Internet reviews strategic options

Starry Internet pulls plug on FWA expansion

Funding woes overshadow Starry gains

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association