 Funding woes overshadow Starry gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Funding woes overshadow Starry gains

10 AUG 2022

US-based fixed wireless access (FWA) service provider Starry Internet posted Q2 revenue of $7.8 million, a 52 per cent increase year-on-year, and added a record 9,703 subscribers, but funding remains a concern.

Starry Internet CEO Chet Kanojia cited positive progress on raising capital and noted it remained a top priority for the company.

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett stated in a research note Starry Internet’s financing issues “have stolen the show” despite its success in offering its FWA service to the multiple-dwelling unit (MDU) market.

Starry Internet struck a deal with Cantor Fitzgerald enabling it to raise up to $100 million in capital, or up to 19.9 per cent of shares outstanding, at its discretion which Moffett stated would buy the operator another six months of burn if it was fully executed.

The company reported a net loss of $36.3 million, down slightly from $38.6 million. Capex stood at $20.8 million compared with $20 million.

Starry Internet ended the quarter with close to $100 million in cash and outstanding term debt of $224.5 million, along with 80,950 customer relationships, a 69.4 per cent increase.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom continues 2022 momentum

Mobile, enterprise fuel KT, SKT growth

Rakuten hypes Symphony, mobile losses mount

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association