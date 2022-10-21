 Starry Internet pulls plug on FWA expansion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Starry Internet pulls plug on FWA expansion

21 OCT 2022

US-based fixed wireless access (FWA) service provider Starry Internet halted expansion efforts and detailed a cull of around half its staff due to a funding shortfall.

In a preliminary Q3 earnings statement, CEO Chet Kanojia explained the moves aimed to conserve its working capital while maintaining its current position in the market.

“This is an extremely difficult economic climate and capital environment and at present we don’t have the capital to fund our rapid growth.”

“Because of that, we’re focusing our energies on our core business: serving multi-tenant buildings in our existing dense urban markets”.

The Boston Globe reported Starry Internet planned to layoff 508 employees. The company stated it had also halted new hires.

Starry Internet noted it recently pulled out of the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund programme. It had been allocated $269 million to cover 108,506 locations across nine US states as part of the scheme.

Despite the upheaval, Kanojia insisted Starry Internet remained “laser-focused on financing the business over the long-term” to maintain its existing services.

The company ended Q3 with 91,297 customers across seven markets, up 66 per cent year-on-year.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Funding woes overshadow Starry gains

Starry to seek more capital to fund growth

FWA provider Starry debuts on NYSE

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association