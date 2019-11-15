 Sprint steps up carbon targets - Mobile World Live
Home

Sprint steps up carbon targets

15 NOV 2019

US operator Sprint set a trio of new sustainability targets aimed at slashing corporate and electronic waste, and neutralising its carbon footprint, in response to increasing concerns about the impacts of climate change.

The operator committed to purchase all electricity used for operations across its retail stores, offices, call centres and network sites from renewable sources by 2025.

It noted two renewable energy agreements already in place with Duke Energy Renewables and Apex Clean Energy’s White Mesa Wind farm will help offset 30 per cent of its carbon emissions by 2021, and said it will continue evaluating alternative energy investments and purchasing agreements to meet its goal.

Sprint also outlined plans to divert 50 per cent of operational waste from landfill by 2025 by leveraging programmes such as composting and recycling, and reuse or recycle 100 per cent of electronic waste.

The moves come as operators increasingly come face-to-face with the impacts of climate change. With its new commitments, Sprint CEO Michel Combes stated the company is one of many taking “immediate and bold action” to address the situation.

Other operators in the country previously unveiled similar goals, with T-Mobile US aiming to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2021 and Verizon committing to go carbon neutral by 2035.

In September, Sprint was among more than 50 leading operators which signed on to a GSMA-led climate action initiative, with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

MTN makes OpenRAN move

Sprint boosts OpenRAN effort with new TIP lab

Blog: Will T-Mobile keep its merger promises?
