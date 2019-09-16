 Global operators back GSMA-led climate initiative - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Global operators back GSMA-led climate initiative

16 SEP 2019

More than 50 of the world’s largest mobile operators agreed to start disclosing the environmental impact of their businesses, as part of a new climate action initiative led by industry body GSMA.

In a statement, the GSMA said the initiative aims to develop a climate action roadmap and identify ways for the industry to reduce the amount of gaseous carbon compounds it releases.

Companies including AT&T, Axiata Group, Deutsche Telekom, BT, Orange, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Verizon, Vodafone and all three major Chinese operators are among those to have signed up.

The Association added the move is in line with the UN’s Paris Agreement, with large global operators set to disclose their climatic impacts, energy and greenhouse gas emissions using the internationally recognised CDP disclosure system.

CDP is a not for profit charity running global systems for investors, companies, cities and regions to manage their environment impacts.

Clarity
The GSMA explained the move will enable full transparency for investors and customers involved in the mobile sector, and result in many companies disclosing the information for the first time.

Following initial disclosures, the next step of the process involves developing a carbon-reduction roadmap for the mobile industry, with a view to implementing in February 2020. The pathway will be aligned with Science Based Targets, an initiative, backed by the CDP among others that sets targets for private sector companies on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The GSMA-led roadmap will also include development of an industry-wide plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a target outlined by the Paris Agreement.

Mats Granryd, GSMA director general said the announcement marks a collaborative action by the mobile industry to tackle “the climate emergency, demonstrating how the private sector can show leadership and responsibility in addressing one of the gravest challenges facing our planet”.

“The mobile industry will form the backbone of the future economy and therefore has a unique opportunity to drive change across multiple sectors and in collaboration with our suppliers, investors and customers,” he added.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP welcomed the mobile industry’s move to disclose climate impacts, stating this “demonstrates a clear step-up in the commitment to providing transparency to its investors and customers as part of an industry-wide approach”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

GSMA calls for 5G spectrum focus at WRC-19

GSMA warns protectionist attitudes risk 5G future

Mobile 360 Africa: Event highlights
M360 Africa 2019 - Videos

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association