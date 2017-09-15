English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank, partners, on brink of $10B Uber investment

15 SEP 2017

SoftBank edged closer to an investment in taxi booking app operator Uber, with reports stating the Japan-based company could be ready to make an offer of between $8 billion and $10 billion by the end of September.

The Japanese operator is making the move as part of a joint venture with Dragoneer, a US-based investment company, and Chinese taxi hailing company Didi Chuxing, TechCrunch reported. The news service stated the deal is likely to include a direct investment in Uber, along with the acquisition of shares held by staff and initial investors.

SoftBank and its joint venture partners could build a stake of 22 per cent in Uber through the investment, Business Insider reported. However, a related report by The Wall Street Journal indicated the partners are seeking a hefty $19 billion discount on Uber’s latest valuation of $69 billion.

Growing portfolio
It remains unclear if SoftBank would seek to include an Uber investment in its Vision Fund or its main portfolio. The company established the Vision Fund in October 2016, with a view to investing in new innovations across a range of industries.

While none of the companies named in the reports commented on the matter, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son (pictured) in August confirmed he was interested in an investment in Uber.

The ride-hailing company would complement a growing portfolio of such businesses on SoftBank’s books. The operator in July announced it would lead a $2 billion fundraising round in Grab, adding to existing investments in India’s Ola, Didi Chuxing in China, and a service named 99 in Brazil.

If SoftBank and its partners succeed in convincing Uber shareholders to accept their offer, the operator may look to combine its service with Ola and Grab.

Reports of SoftBank’s progress in pursuing Uber appear to put paid to earlier speculation the operator may invest in rival taxi service Lyft, which Bloomberg reported is now on the radar of Google parent Alphabet.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

SoftBank, Huawei testing 5G for enterprise

SoftBank, Ericsson plan 4.5GHz trial in Japan

Uber secures Khosrowshahi, drops app tracking feature
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association