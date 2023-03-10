 Skyvera makes $6.7M CPaaS, UCaaS move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Skyvera makes $6.7M CPaaS, UCaaS move

10 MAR 2023

Consultancy TelcoDR’s acquisition vehicle Skyvera agreed to acquire most of the assets of American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT), bringing communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) capabilities to its cloud portfolio.

Skyvera paid $6.7 million in an auction for the ATCV assets, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

The UCaaS and CPaaS products were developed by Kandy Communications, which ATCV acquired in 2020 to position itself as a white label provider of the services.

ACTV is Skyvera’s tenth acquisition. The deal also includes Kandy Communications’ Microsoft Teams direct routing-as-a-service, and real-time communications APIs and supporting functions.

In a statement issued when the deal was announced on 8 March, Skyvera CEO Jeff Moyer explained the services aligned with its public cloud strategy and will enable it to enhance network access and revenue through open APIs.

Danielle Royston, acting CEO of BSS vendor Totogi and self-proclaimed public cloud evangelist at TelcoDR told Mobile World Live she expected the transaction to be approved around 15 March, and close to 200 employees and contractors would join Skyvera.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Skyvera arranges STL software acquisition

TelcoDR makes play for Ericsson cloud assets

TelcoDR eyes M&A spree, acquires ZephyrTel assets

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association