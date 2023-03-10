Skyvera makes $6.7M CPaaS, UCaaS move

Consultancy TelcoDR’s acquisition vehicle Skyvera agreed to acquire most of the assets of American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT), bringing communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) capabilities to its cloud portfolio.

Skyvera paid $6.7 million in an auction for the ATCV assets, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

The UCaaS and CPaaS products were developed by Kandy Communications, which ATCV acquired in 2020 to position itself as a white label provider of the services.

ACTV is Skyvera’s tenth acquisition. The deal also includes Kandy Communications’ Microsoft Teams direct routing-as-a-service, and real-time communications APIs and supporting functions.

In a statement issued when the deal was announced on 8 March, Skyvera CEO Jeff Moyer explained the services aligned with its public cloud strategy and will enable it to enhance network access and revenue through open APIs.

Danielle Royston, acting CEO of BSS vendor Totogi and self-proclaimed public cloud evangelist at TelcoDR told Mobile World Live she expected the transaction to be approved around 15 March, and close to 200 employees and contractors would join Skyvera.