 Skyvera arranges STL software acquisition
Home

Skyvera arranges STL software acquisition

01 FEB 2023

TelcoDR subsidiary Skyvera struck a deal to buy BSS and analytics products from Sterlite Technologies (STL) for an undisclosed sum, part of a continued effort to help operators move to the public cloud.

The STL telecom software products being acquired currently serve more than 60 operators across Asia, Europe, India, Africa and the Middle East, including Vodafone Idea, UAE-based du, Mauritius Telecom and YTL Communications in Malaysia.

Danielle Royston, acting CEO of BSS vendor Totogi and self-proclaimed public cloud evangelist at consultancy TelcoDR, has been very public about her efforts to acquire telecom software assets from other vendors, including some Ericsson is shedding from its cloud software and services division.

On LinkedIn, Royston proclaimed the deal as “big news” for Skyvera: she told Mobile World Live the timeline for the acquisition is yet to be decided.

Skyvera is TelcoDR’s acquisition unit for telecom software technologies and products. The deal with STL will be its ninth acquisition.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

