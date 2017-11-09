English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel posts record profit on NetLink divestment

09 NOV 2017

Singtel reported a record profit in its fiscal Q2 ending 30 September, with solid gains in operating revenue in its consumer and enterprise groups, but home market Singapore faced continued weakness in mobile.

The company’s net profit in the quarter jumped nearly 200 per cent from a year ago to SGD2.89 billion ($2.12 billion), with the gain due mostly to the company divesting a 75 per cent stake in NetLink Trust.

Operating revenue grew 6.9 per cent to SGD4.37 billion, with its consumer business revenue up 2.3 per cent to SGD2.39 billion and its business group turnover increasing 5.5 per cent to SGD1.7 billion. Its digital life business doubled to SGD277 milion.

Mobile revenue increased 3.1 per cent during the quarter to SGD1.5 billion, while data and internet turnover rose 2.7 per cent to SGD875 million. Equipment sales fell 13.5 per cent to SGD378 million.

Profit contributions from its mobile associates fell on lower earnings at Bharti Airtel with the impact from continued disruptive price competition in India.

Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong said digital and ICT services now account for 25 per cent of revenue, reflecting positive momentum in its digital transformation.

Weak handset sales
Consumer revenue in Singapore fell 2.1 per cent to SGD564 million, which the company attributed to a 4.4 per cent drop in equipment sales, which was partially offset by higher home service sales. Mobile communications revenue declined 2.8 per cent to SGD317 million on lower voice and roaming revenues as well as an increase in demand for SIM-only plans. The timing of smartphone launches also impacted re-contracting volumes, the operator said.

It added 170,000 4G subscribers over the past year to end September with 2.66 million. Total mobile subs dropped slightly to 4.1 million. Blended ARPU fell 4.3 per cent to SGD45.

Growth in Australia
Operating revenue at its Australian subsisdary Optus fell 1 per cent year-on-year in the quarter to AUD1.7 billion ($1.33 billion) due to a 20.4 per cent drop in equipment sales to AUD265 million. Mobile service revenue increased 2.1 per cent AUD919 million.

Blended mobile and post paid ARPU were both stable at AUD46 and AUD34 respectively. Its Australian mobile user base rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 8.8 million, with LTE subs increasing 15 per cent to 6.1 million.

The company said 4G coverage now reaches 96.5 per cent of the population, with 6,382 sites upgraded to LTE.

The pre-tax profit contribution from Airtel dropped 51.8 per cent to SGD83 million. Telkomsel in Indonesia was stable, with a contribution of SGD371 million, as was Globe Telecom in the Philippines at SGD59 million. Thailand’s AIS increased its contribution 15.5 per cent to SGD83 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Optus to cut jobs after outsourcing to Nokia

Singtel, Ericsson plan 5G innovation centre

Singtel follows rivals with unlimited data offers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association