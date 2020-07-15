Singtel, China Unicom push IoT with eSIM deal - Mobile World Live

Singtel partnered with China Unicom and Bridge Alliance (a union of 34 Asia-Pacific operators) to enable OTA updates of eSIM devices, removing the need for manual configuration by customers to swap networks in the two nations.

In a statement, Singtel said the agreement means devices equipped with China Unicom eSIMs automatically switch profiles to its network when used in Singapore. The embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) will also download and activate Singtel’s profiles through a GSMA-compliant subscription manager platform.

Singtel explained the partnership employs an existing IoT partnership between China Unicom and Bridge Alliance, paving the way for the Singapore operator “to play a key role” in delivering cross-border connectivity.

The move follows a trial in April in which China Unicom employed the Bridge Alliance’s technical and commercial capabilities to swap its eSIM profiles to Singtel’s.

Bridge Alliance CEO Ong Geok Chwee said the partnership will help Chinese companies accelerate IoT deployments in Southeast Asia and simplify business negotiations through its framework agreement.

Dennis Wong, VP of enterprise mobility product and platform at Singtel Group Enterprise, said the collaboration “will help drive more seamless connectivity and broader IoT adoption”, while augmenting the operator’s ecosystem of IoT partners.

He added this will enhance Singtel’s “ability to support China Unicom’s and other Chinese enterprises’ rollout of IoT devices” across the region.

Singtel noted research by Markets and Markets predicts the global eSIM market will grow 31 per cent annually between 2018 and 2023 to reach 1.2 billion units with an estimated value of $978 million.