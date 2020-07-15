 Singtel, China Unicom push IoT with eSIM deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel, China Unicom push IoT with eSIM deal

15 JUL 2020

Singtel partnered with China Unicom and Bridge Alliance (a union of 34 Asia-Pacific operators) to enable OTA updates of eSIM devices, removing the need for manual configuration by customers to swap networks in the two nations.

In a statement, Singtel said the agreement means devices equipped with China Unicom eSIMs automatically switch profiles to its network when used in Singapore. The embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) will also download and activate Singtel’s profiles through a GSMA-compliant subscription manager platform.

Singtel explained the partnership employs an existing IoT partnership between China Unicom and Bridge Alliance, paving the way for the Singapore operator “to play a key role” in delivering cross-border connectivity.

The move follows a trial in April in which China Unicom employed the Bridge Alliance’s technical and commercial capabilities to swap its eSIM profiles to Singtel’s.

Bridge Alliance CEO Ong Geok Chwee said the partnership will help Chinese companies accelerate IoT deployments in Southeast Asia and simplify business negotiations through its framework agreement.

Dennis Wong, VP of enterprise mobility product and platform at Singtel Group Enterprise, said the collaboration “will help drive more seamless connectivity and broader IoT adoption”, while augmenting the operator’s ecosystem of IoT partners.

He added this will enhance Singtel’s “ability to support China Unicom’s and other Chinese enterprises’ rollout of IoT devices” across the region.

Singtel noted research by Markets and Markets predicts the global eSIM market will grow 31 per cent annually between 2018 and 2023 to reach 1.2 billion units with an estimated value of $978 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singapore favours Ericsson, Nokia 5G kit

China 5G additions accelerate

Nokia takes slice of China Unicom 5G core tender
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association