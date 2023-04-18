 Sinclair Broadcast taps SKT for MEC platform - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Sinclair Broadcast taps SKT for MEC platform

18 APR 2023

SK Telecom (SKT) revealed Sinclair Broadcast Group selected its cloud-based broadcasting transmission platform based on mobile edge computing (MEC) technology to build a next-generation data distribution core network across the US.

In a statement, SKT explained its media edge platform virtualises transmission equipment by loading its MEC system with broadcasting software from Cast.Era, a joint venture formed in 2020 between SK Square and Sinclair Broadband.

The operator stated MEC sends and receives data to a cloud close to a consumer device rather than a central data centre, enabling central broadcasting stations to efficiently operate local systems.

Sinclair Broadcast separately noted it will use next-generation broadcast transmission standard ATSC 3.0 to provide a wireless backbone for IP data delivery.

It added the platform is designed to increase the value of spectrum for all broadcasters.

Ha Min-yong, chief business development officer at SKT, said it aims to “spread next-generation broadcasting service innovation to the world”, starting with the US through Sinclair Broadcast.

Sinclair Broadcast president of technology Del Parks said: “We will create new business opportunities in the US broadcasting market” using the media edge platform built with SKT and Cast.Era.

SKT and Sinclair Broadcast set up a joint venture in 2019 to develop ATSC 3.0-compatible services.

Sinclair Broadcast’s data distribution-as-a-service platform will also use India-based Saankhya Labs’ broadcast core network and wireless technology.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

