 Samsung, Marvell debut 5G Massive MIMO radio chip - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung, Marvell debut 5G Massive MIMO radio chip

25 MAR 2021

A RAN collaboration between Samsung Electronics and Marvell Technology Group bore its first fruit in the form of a SoC the pair stated offers power consumption and footprint advantages across 4G and 5G networks.

In a joint statement, the companies explained the SoC would be used in Samsung’s Massive MIMO and “other advanced radios”. Power consumption is reduced by 70 per cent and the unit is smaller than previous products, with the companies citing benefits including greater capacity and coverage.

They aim to begin shipments to tier-1 operators in Q2

Junehee Lee, EVP and head of R&D for Samsung’s Networks business, stated the companies had combined their “strengths in innovation to advance 5G network solutions”.

The companies added 5G RAN R&D to an existing collaboration in March 2020, at the time noting they would focus on developing new radio unit systems to meet the power and computing requirements of Massive MIMO.

Marvell also has 5G RAN collaboration deals with vendors Fujitsu and Nokia.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Dual connectivity tech fuels Samsung 5G speeds

Marvell teams with TIP on open RAN

Samsung believes best yet to come from 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association