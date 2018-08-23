Russian operators press tech giants over security costs

Russian operators proposed new legislation requiring non-domestic internet companies including Facebook and Google to share costs related to a new data storage law set to be introduced in the country.

Reuters reported a draft bill is currently being reviewed by regulators which, if passed, would allow Russian operators to claim compensation from non-domestic internet companies for compliance with data storage rules due to come into effect in October.

The regulations require operators to store user data related to calls, texts and internet traffic for up to six months, in a move aimed at giving the state more oversight.

In July, operators said they may have to increase the prices they charge customers for their services by 10 per cent as a result of the new law, although news of this latest proposal may mean the financial burden is shared by internet giants rather than consumers.

Russia’s three largest operators – MTS, MegaFon and Veon brand Beeline – indicated that creating and managing processes to comply with the new data storage bill will cost around RUB145 billion ($2.1 billion) over the next five years.

Reuters added if the legislation is adopted and internet companies refuse to comply, regulator Roskomnadzor may be allowed to throttle their website speeds.

A representative of Rostelcom said the company supported the bill, while MegaFon said all parties should take part in the development of internet resources in the country.

With the bill due to come into force in just over a month, sources said the country’s operators still do not have the infrastructure in place to store data and will be forced to use non-domesic technology to comply. This will go against the wishes of President Vladimir Putin, who wants operators to ensure Russian companies produce the necessary equipment.