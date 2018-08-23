English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Russian operators press tech giants over security costs

23 AUG 2018

Russian operators proposed new legislation requiring non-domestic internet companies including Facebook and Google to share costs related to a new data storage law set to be introduced in the country.

Reuters reported a draft bill is currently being reviewed by regulators which, if passed, would allow Russian operators to claim compensation from non-domestic internet companies for compliance with data storage rules due to come into effect in October.

The regulations require operators to store user data related to calls, texts and internet traffic for up to six months, in a move aimed at giving the state more oversight.

In July, operators said they may have to increase the prices they charge customers for their services by 10 per cent as a result of the new law, although news of this latest proposal may mean the financial burden is shared by internet giants rather than consumers.

Russia’s three largest operators – MTS, MegaFon and Veon brand Beeline – indicated that creating and managing processes to comply with the new data storage bill will cost around RUB145 billion ($2.1 billion) over the next five years.

Reuters added if the legislation is adopted and internet companies refuse to comply, regulator Roskomnadzor may be allowed to throttle their website speeds.

A representative of Rostelcom said the company supported the bill, while MegaFon said all parties should take part in the development of internet resources in the country.

With the bill due to come into force in just over a month, sources said the country’s operators still do not have the infrastructure in place to store data and will be forced to use non-domesic technology to comply. This will go against the wishes of President Vladimir Putin, who wants operators to ensure Russian companies produce the necessary equipment.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Poland looks to EC to ease spectrum challenge

Telegram makes fresh appeal over Russia ban

Apple blocks Telegram updates

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association