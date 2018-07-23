Russian consumers face price hike due to security demands

Operators in Russia may have to increase the prices they charge customers for their services by 10 per cent, according to a letter from the Federal Security Service (FSB), due to a new law that aims to give the state more oversight of the industry.

The legislation, which will come into full force on 1 October, requires operators to store user data related to calls, texts and internet traffic for up to six months, and operators are already trying to acquire the equipment needed.

Although in March, Nikolai Nikiforov, then communications minister, said he believed the new law would not lead to a significant increase in prices, a letter from FSB to the Communications Ministry stated the 10 per cent figure, Reuters reported.

“Yes, these estimates were mentioned in the FSB’s letter,” Alexander Ponkin, director of the ministry’s Department for Regulating Radio Frequencies and Communications Networks, told the news service.

However, he added it was too early to forecast how the law would impact prices.

Of the Russian operators, Rostelecom said it had no current plans to raise tariffs, Megafon said the competitive market made raising charges unlikely, and Tele2 said the market sets the level of charges. MTS and Veon declined to comment.

Reuters also reported companies are having to import foreign equipment despite the government insisting on local kit.