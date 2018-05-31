English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

RCom to pay Ericsson $81M to settle debt

31 MAY 2018

Debt-ridden Indian operator Reliance Communications (RCom) reached a deal with Ericsson to pay INR5.5 billion ($81.3 million) to settle a long-standing legal dispute with the Swedish vendor, The Economic Times reported.

After both companies submitted settlement offers yesterday (30 May), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal stopped the debt resolution proceedings ordered in mid-May by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The two companies held lengthy negotiations, with Ericsson sharply lowering the amount required to resolve the dispute. Ericsson originally was seeking to recover nearly INR10 billion in debt, the newspaper said.

RCom’s tower unit Reliance Infratel also recently reached a INR2.32 billion deal with its minority shareholders, led by HSBC Daisy Investments, regarding the sale of the tower and fibre assets.

Asset sale cleared
The settlements will allow the operator to move ahead with the sale of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio and repay lenders.

Two weeks ago RCom said it is in talks with Ericsson to sort the debt outside of bankruptcy court.

In mid-May NCLT accepted Ericsson’s request for RCom to face bankruptcy proceedings over the debt, which put into jeopardy RCom’s plans to sell most of its wireless assets valued at nearly INR250 billion to Jio.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

5G can enhance IoT security

Ericsson taps EIB for €250M credit facility

RCom nears settlement on Ericsson debt
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association