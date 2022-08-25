 Rakuten opens remote access to vRAN testing lab - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rakuten opens remote access to vRAN testing lab

25 AUG 2022
5G

Japan-based Rakuten Mobile opened its virtualised RAN (vRAN) verification platform at a lab in Tokyo to third parties and will also provide remote access to the testing environment at two local universities.

In a statement, the operator explained that giving partner companies remote access to its Open Innovation Lab testing functions can accelerate and simplify development of fully virtualised, cloud-native networks. Rakuten Mobile noted it also can build technology verification capabilities at partners’ facilities.

In addition to connecting the vRAN testing platform with the Tokyo Institute of Technology and the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Engineering Nakao Laboratory, the company is conducting research with the institutes as part of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology’s Beyond 5G R&D Promotion Project.

As part of that push, Rakuten Mobile’s testing lab aims to support trials to optimise network design and operation through the vRAN intelligent controller, the company stated.

Marc Einstein, chief analyst at Japan-based research company ITR, told Mobile World Live he believes Rakuten Mobile realises only the largest operators in the world have the engineering and R&D capabilities in-house to make open RAN a reality.

“Given there are more vendors involved in an O-RAN deployment, testing becomes considerably more important and complicated.”

He added that offering remote testing is an important feature, as travel remains difficult if not impossible in many parts of the world.

The verification platform is located at its Cloud Innovation Lab which was set up in 2019.

The operator’s cloud unit Rakuten Symphony last month unveiled plans to set up an innovation lab in Bengaluru in early 2023.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten creates JV with Japanese power company

Japanese operators team on submarine cable

Rakuten Symphony boss keen to share secret sauce
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association