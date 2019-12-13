 Qualcomm sees C-V2X opening in FCC 5.9GHz decision - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm sees C-V2X opening in FCC 5.9GHz decision

13 DEC 2019

Qualcomm promised to press ahead with cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) deployments as quickly as possible, as the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moved to dedicate a portion of the 5.9GHz band to the technology.

The FCC advanced a proposal to allocate 45MHz of the band to Wi-Fi and 20MHz to C-V2X at a meeting on 12 December, and sought comment on whether a remaining 10MHz available in the band should also be allocated to C-V2X or reserved for dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) systems.

Since 1999, the entire 5.9GHz band has been reserved for DSRC, but deployment progress was slow and automakers have increasingly shown interest in C-V2X.

In a statement, Qualcomm SVP of government affairs Dean Brenner hailed the new band plan as “visionary,” noting it would “enable us to bring the tremendous, unmatched safety benefits from C-V2X to US drivers, passengers and pedestrians”.

He added the company will continue to work with the FCC and ecosystem partners to “get C-V2X on the air as quickly and broadly as possible”.

Qualcomm previously identified automotive as a key business opportunity and in November noted increased traction in the segment as its revenue pipeline grew to $6.5 billion from $5.5 billion in January.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

