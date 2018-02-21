English
Home

Qualcomm aims high with latest IoT platform

21 FEB 2018

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 820E embedded platform, which it said extends its embedded computing platform “to support premium tier, cutting edge applications for IoT”.

The company said the platform is designed to support connected computing, and “powerful yet power-efficient multicore processing”, for applications using computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive multimedia such as VR, digital signage, smart retail, robotics “and more”.

Qualcomm said Snapdragon 820E will see long-term support and availability – until 2025. It is being made available through third-party distributors, with Qualcomm initially working with Arrow Electronics, which will offer the DragonBoard 820c development board – described as “a highly expandable starting point for innovation”.

Snapdragon 820E joins the Snapdragon 410E and Snapdragon 600E platforms to create “a tiered offering designed to address the needs of highly diverse consumer, enterprise and industrial embedded device categories”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

