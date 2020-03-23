 Pandemic spurs voice resurgence in US - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Pandemic spurs voice resurgence in US

23 MAR 2020

AT&T, Verizon and Sprint reported spikes in voice calls, as restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak resulted in people turning to more traditional methods of communication.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live voice calls on Sunday 22 March increased 44 per cent compared to a regular Sunday, while Wi-Fi calling jumped 88 per cent.

Verizon reported a 10 per cent rise in calls between 12 March and 19 March, with their duration 15 per cent higher. CTO Kyle Malady stated the increase bucked steady declines in mobile voice over the past few years, adding government restrictions forcing people to stay home to slow the spread of Covid-19 appear to have “reignited people’s hunger to stay connected, voice-to-voice”.

In a blog, Sprint noted an increase in voice as part of a broader jump in network use: without specifying a period, it reported a 20 per cent lift in calls and a 25 per cent rise in messaging.

It added it is prepared to add more capacity to support the hike in demand “if and when needed”.

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile US all recently received temporary infusions of spectrum to help them boost network capacity during the pandemic.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Dish lends spectrum to AT&T during crisis

Verizon latest to tap FCC temporary spectrum boost

T-Mobile US names new leadership team

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association